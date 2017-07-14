Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Closing of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) -

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that, further to its recently completed initial public offering (the "Offering") of common shares ("Common Shares"), including a treasury offering and a secondary offering by certain shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders"), including CCMP Capital Investors III Aggregator (AV-3) Ltd. (the "CCMP Shareholder"), an entity which is controlled by certain funds to which investment advisory services are provided by CCMP Capital Advisors, LP ("CCMP"), of an aggregate of 19,050,000 Common Shares at a price of $15.75 per Common Share, the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters by CCMP, was exercised in full for additional gross proceeds to the CCMP Shareholder of $45,005,625. The sale of the additional Common Shares today by the CCMP Shareholder brings the total gross proceeds of the Offering to $345,043,125, with Jamieson Wellness and the Selling Shareholders receiving gross proceeds of $244,987,391 and $100,055,734, respectively.

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "JWEL".

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering with a syndicate that included CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotiabank, National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc.

Immediately prior to the closing of the over-allotment option, the CCMP Shareholder owned 17,801,760 Common Shares representing an approximate 47.2% equity interest in the Company. After giving effect to the sale of 2,857,500 Common Shares pursuant to closing of the over-allotment option, the CCMP Shareholder owns 14,944,260 Common Shares representing an approximate 39.7% equity interest in the Company.

The Common Shares were acquired by the CCMP Shareholder for investment purposes. The CCMP Shareholder may determine to sell all or some of the Common Shares it holds, depending upon price, market conditions, availability of funds, evaluation of alternative investments and other factors.

An early warning report will be filed by the CCMP Shareholder in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from Richard Jansen, Managing Director, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of CCMP upon request at (212) 600-9600.

The CCMP Shareholder is formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands and its registered office is c/o Intertrust Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited, 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY. CCMP is a leading global private equity firm specializing in buyout and growth equity investments.

This press release is not an offer of Common Shares for sale in the United States, and the Common Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson Vitamins is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets products by Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions (LVHS), the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 2 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 29, 2017. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.