Jamieson Wellness Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of common shares ("Common Shares"), including a treasury offering (the "Treasury Offering") and a secondary offering (the "Secondary Offering") by certain shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders"), including an entity which is controlled by certain funds to which investment advisory services are provided by CCMP Capital Advisors, LP ("CCMP"), of an aggregate of 19,050,000 Common Shares at a price of $15.75 per share (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of $300,037,500, with Jamieson Wellness and the Selling Shareholders receiving gross proceeds of $244,987,391 and $55,050,109, respectively.

Pursuant to the Offering, 15,554,755 Common Shares were issued by Jamieson Wellness pursuant to the Treasury Offering and 3,495,245 Common Shares were sold by the Selling Shareholders pursuant to the Secondary Offering. Jamieson Wellness did not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

The Common Shares will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "JWEL".

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering with a syndicate that included CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotiabank, National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). CCMP granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 2,857,500 Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $45,005,625 to CCMP, if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

This press release is not an offer of Common Shares for sale in the United States, and the Common Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson Vitamins is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets products by Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions (LVHS), the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 29, 2017. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.