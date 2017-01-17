Jan Marini Skin Research Launches Hyla3D

A 3-Dimensional Approach to Volumizing the Skin

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. (JMSR), a leading provider of professional skin care and aesthetic solutions, announced the launch of a new unique anti-aging formulation -- Hyla3D HA Activating Complex.

Age and sun damage diminish the body's ability to replenish and maintain youthful levels of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) in the skin, leading to loss of volume and visible signs of aging. Hyla3D takes a 3-dimensional approach to restore skin's hydration, youthful volume, smoothness, and to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

HA is a major component for overall healthy skin that has youthful volume and hydration. Numerous key ingredients in Hyla3D work in 3 modes to address the needs of healthy, hydrated and rejuvenated skin. 1) Multiple molecular weights and forms of HA result in deep penetration and rapid, long-lasting, continual hydration. 2) Advanced technologies enhance native HA within the skin. 3) Peptides and antioxidants boost collagen and elastin. As a result, Hyla3D restores hydration and 3-dimensional volume, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful, contoured look.

Jan Marini, CEO of Jan Marini Skin Research, states, "Hyaluronic Acid is not a new ingredient. In fact, the traditional form of Hyaluronic Acid can be found in many of our products. However, these remarkable new forms penetrate very differently, to provide cutting edge and radically improved hydration and volume. This is a game changer for every skin type."

Hyla3D is formulated to enhance and accelerate the rejuvenating effects of all JMSR solutions including the 6-time NewBeauty award-winning Skin Care Management System. Hyla3D began shipping on Monday January 16, 2017 and is available through authorized professional JMSR resellers and via the company's website at www.janmarini.com.

About Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.

A San Jose, CA. based company founded in 1994, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. is a recognized leader and innovator in the professionally dispensed skin care market segment. With multiple peer-reviewed published solutions and numerous industry innovations over the past 22 years, including the patented ingredient Thymosin Beta-4 and the first topical lipid-soluble Vitamin C product introduced to the market, JMSR's two primary focuses are to provide innovated technologies that deliver proven measurable results and an unwavering commitment to the ongoing success of our customers.

