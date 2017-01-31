Jane Lynch Hosts the 14th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards on February 7, 2017 in the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Melissa Etheridge to Headline a Night of Awards and Performances Honoring Heart Health Awareness Trailblazers Laila Ali, Dr. Holly Andersen, and More

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - On February 7, 2017, Woman's Day will celebrate the 14th annual Red Dress Awards, honoring those who have made significant contributions in the fight against heart disease, the number one killer of women today. Actress Jane Lynch will host and multi-platinum Grammy® Award and Oscar Winner Melissa Etheridge will headline the event, held at The Appel Room at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The Awards will feature additional performances from all-female rock string-quartet Bella Electric Strings, and teen singer Carly Rose Sonenclar of The X Factor. Woman's Day is proud to partner with lead sponsor CocoaVia® and sponsors Mayo Clinic, The Quaker Oats Company, Vionic, Rosa Regale Red Sparkling Wine, Lands' End, and Lenox Tableware & Gifts for this year's event.

"Educating our readers about heart health and giving them actionable tips to take control of their well-being is at the core of our health mission," said Susan Spencer, editor in chief, Woman's Day. "The Red Dress Awards gives us an opportunity to shine an even bigger spotlight on the heart heroes who have inspired us this year and we're thrilled to celebrate our Live Longer & Stronger Challenge participants and Red Dress Honorees and spread more awareness on this important issue."

Woman's Day will honor the following heart health advocates: Laila Ali, wellness and fitness expert, former world champion boxer, and TV personality and advocate for the American Heart Association; Janine A. Clayton, M.D., Associate Director for Research on Women's Health, and Director, Office of Research on Women's Health at the National Institutes of Health; and LaQuitta "Shai" Wilkins, Miss Black Alabama USA 2016, Pediatric ICU Travel Nurse, and Heart Health advocate.

Woman's Day will also honor Holly Andersen, M.D., Scientific Advisor for the Women's Heart Alliance, Attending Cardiologist at The New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and Director of Education and Outreach at the Ronald O. Perelman Heart Institute, who will receive the 2017 CocoaVia® Healthy Heart Award.

The awards ceremony will be attended by participants of the fourth annual Woman's Day Live Longer & Stronger Challenge, alongside their mentor, TODAY Show nutritionist and Woman's Day columnist Joy Bauer and experts from Mayo Clinic. These five women have lost 226 pounds in eight months and turned their health around by making small but meaningful changes. Vionic provided each of the participants with a wardrobe of shoes to be worn throughout their journey and Neiman Marcus Last Call will dress the women on the evening of the awards to celebrate their transformations.

Beloved icon Betty Boop will also walk the red carpet to celebrate her custom comic, which appears in the March issue of the magazine. Woman's Day teamed up with King Features Syndicate and reimagined Betty as the caped "Heroine of Hearts" to illustrate simple ways women can protect against heart disease. In celebration of the partnership, King Features and Woman's Day will make donations to several women's heart health organizations.

The 2017 Red Dress Award honorees will be featured in the March issue of Woman's Day, on newsstands February 7. For more information on the Woman's Day Red Dress Awards, visit www.womansday.com/reddressawards. Supporters can follow the awards on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #RedDressAwards.

The Awards are being produced for the ninth consecutive year by Scott Mauro Entertainment, Inc. / Scott Mauro, Executive Producer.

Woman's Day empowers 22 million American women to enrich their lives with joy, purpose and positivity. The pages empower women with smart solutions for core concerns-health, home, food, style and money-and celebrate cherished connections with family, friends and community. Whether in-book, online, mobile or through social outlets, we engage her with easy, wallet and time-friendly solutions that are both actionable and attainable, delivered in a relatable voice. We help make every Woman's Day count. Woman's Day is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, one of the nation's largest diversified media and information companies.