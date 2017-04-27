Janrain Is First CIAM Provider to Be GDPR Ready

The Company Now Offers GDPR Primer and Readiness Assessment to Assist Organizations with Achieving Compliance with New Regulation Affecting International Businesses

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Janrain®, the company that created the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) category, today announced that the company is the first CIAM vendor to be General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) ready -- ready to meet GDPR requirements in support of the May 25, 2018 compliance date. Janrain is ready as an Identity Cloud service provider to support its enterprise clients in meeting their customers' GDPR rights. In support of this readiness, Janrain is now offering its clients a GDPR Primer and Readiness Assessment to ensure their management of customer data of European Union (EU) citizens complies with the new rules.

In Forrester's October 2016 brief You Need an Action Plan for the GDPR, research analyst Enza Iannopollo writes, "The GDPR states that firms must consider privacy at the start of any new project and ensure that the right security controls are in place throughout all development phases. Sustained collaboration between teams will be critical, so firms will have to establish new processes to encourage, enforce and oversee it."

Billed as the most important change in data privacy regulation in 20 years, the GDPR's purpose is to strengthen data protection for all individuals within the EU. Failure to comply will lead to heavy fines -- up to a maximum of 20,000,000 EUR or 4 percent annual global revenue of the preceding financial year, whichever is higher. While the GDPR is strictly an EU law, any organization, regardless of geographic location, that handles, accesses or otherwise manages the personal identity data of individuals based in the EU will be required to comply. Any Global 2000 enterprise will be asked to comply for their EU business.

"With May 2018 just a year away, it's imperative that organizations immediately start planning and working with proven data privacy experts, like Janrain, to make sure they're collecting, managing, and acting on customer data in a way that's compliant with GDPR," said Mayur Upadhyaya, Senior Director of Advanced Initiatives at Janrain. "And they must do this before it is too late and becomes disruptive to core business activities."

With Janrain's new GDPR Primer and GDPR Readiness Assessment offering, clients can discover gaps in their data management policies, procedures and processes as well as receive remediation plans for authentication, registration, security and overall management of identity related processes, technologies and data. The company's CIAM platform, in use by more than 1,800 brands, is GDPR-ready.

"Janrain's long history of leadership and innovation in data security, privacy and protection of customer identities began in 2002," said Ivan Djordjevic, EMEA Professional Services Practice Partner at Janrain. "The GDPR significantly extends the current data privacy requirements while the Janrain platform, with data privacy by design, provides global organizations with the ability to bridge the gap."

Janrain has obtained independent certification of its privacy practices from TRUSTe, meeting all the criteria for a clean SOC2 Type II audit for meeting the Security, Confidentiality and Availability Trust Principles. Other certifications and attestations Janrain holds to reflect the appropriate data protection measures are in place to satisfy GDPR requirements include ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and the HIPAA/HITECH Security Rule. The company's underlying cloud provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has also successfully completed multiple SAS70 Type II audits and publishes SOC 1, 2 and 3 reports.

To learn more about leveraging Janrain's expertise to ensure GDPR compliance, please review the company's GDPR Resource Kit or contact a Janrain GDPR professional here.

