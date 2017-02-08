January 2017 housing starts in Brantford CMA

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Housing starts in Brantford Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) were trending at 290 units in January compared to 339 units in December, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend is a six month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The trend in Brantford CMA total housing starts decreased in January 2017, reflecting lower trends for townhouse and apartment starts compared to December 2016," said Abdul Kargbo, CMHC's Senior Market Analyst for the Hamilton and Brantford CMAs. "Despite the January decrease, economic and demographic factors remain supportive of housing demand which will lead to a recovery in starts during 2017."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of the state of the housing market. In some situations, analysing only SAAR data can be misleading in some markets, as they are largely driven by the multiples segment of the markets which can be quite variable from one month to the next. The multiples segment includes apartments, rows and semi-detached homes.

The standalone monthly SAAR was 111 units in January, down from 224 units in December. The January decrease in the SAAR measure was entirely due to fewer townhouse starts compared to the previous month.

Preliminary Housing Starts data is also available in English and French at the following link:

Preliminary Housing Starts Tables

(Ce document existe également en français)

To view the graph and tables associated with this release, please visit the following link: http://file.marketwire.com/release/1085130en.pdf