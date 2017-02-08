January 2017 Housing Starts in Kingston

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Housing starts in the Kingston Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) were trending at 431 units in January compared to 464 units in December according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"Housing starts in Kingston were trending slightly lower for the month of January driven primarily by fewer apartments starts." said Aris Gianneskis, CMHC's Market Analyst for Kingston. "Lack of apartment starts kept the trend relatively flat in recent months."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of the state of the housing market. In some situations, analysing only SAAR data can be misleading in some markets, as they are largely driven by the multiples segment of the markets, which can be quite variable from one month to the next. The multiples segment includes apartments, rows and semi-detached homes.

The standalone monthly SAAR was 438 units in January, down from 538 in December, as the starts of more single and semi-detached homes were not enough to offset the decline in townhome and apartment starts.

