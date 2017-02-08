January 2017 Housing Starts in London

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - The housing starts trend measure for London Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) was 3,919 units in January, up from 3,107 units in December, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend is a six month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"A large number of apartment starts in January pushed up the trend measure to an unusually high level. New condominium apartments are being built in response to the shortage of homes listed for sale in the $250,000 to $350,000 price range, while new rental apartments are being built in response to London's lowest vacancy rate since 2003," said Anthony Passarelli, Senior Market Analyst with CMHC.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of the state of the housing market. In some situations, analysing only SAAR data can be misleading in some markets, as they are largely driven by the multiples segment of the markets which can be quite variable from one month to the next.

The monthly SAAR of total starts was 6,749 units in January, up significantly from 2,668 units in December primarily due to apartment starts, which are highly volatile month-to-month in London. Row home starts were also higher in January.

