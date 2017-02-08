January 2017 Housing Starts in Trois-Rivieres

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Housing starts in the Trois-Rivières census metropolitan area (CMA) were trending at 874 units in January compared to 815 in December according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

The trend in housing starts in the greater Trois-Rivières area rose in January for a third consecutive month. "The acceleration in the pace of residential construction that started in 2016 continued at the beginning of this year. Single-detached houses and rental apartment buildings once again accounted for the increase in housing starts in the Trois-Rivières area.," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, Market Analyst at CMHC.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of the state of the housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading in some markets, as they are largely driven by the multiples segment of the markets, which can be quite variable from one month to the next.

The stand-alone monthly SAAR was 986 in January, down from 1,165 in December.

