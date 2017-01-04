January Issue of The Canadian Business Journal Now Available

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - The January issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at www.cbj.ca. Click here to enter the publication directly. Click "Full Screen" on the navigation pane for optimal viewing.

This month's cover story focuses on The American Revolution 2.0 - and what it means for Canada in terms of importing, exporting and job creation for the economy now that Donald Trump is set to officially become the 45th U.S. President on Jan. 20.

Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director of Economic, Financial and Tax Policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, pens an article on a Trump presidency and Making Bond Yields Great Again.

Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski opines that the world is an economic bubble and China has the pin. Financial expert Tina Tehranchian weighs in with an excellent article on how taxation of the corporate class fund has changed.

In our Business in Action Section we held a discussion with Hub Financial President Terri Botosan and EVP and Chief Sales Officer Chris DiSalle about the company's continued successes in the financial services industry, where Hub is an acknowledged leader as a managing general agent. We also have an in depth feature on Graycon, pragmatically embracing the commoditization of I.T. solutions. There is all of that and much more in this edition.

