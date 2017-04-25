Japan Gold Announces Key Additions to Its Senior Management and Advisors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:JG)(OTCQB:JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce key appointments to its senior management and Board of Advisors.

Takashi Kuriyama, a Japanese geologist having over 42 years of domestic and international exploration and mining business experience, has accepted the post of General Manager, Exploration. In addition, internationally respected geologists Douglas Kirwin and Dr. Steve Garwin have agreed to join the Company's Board of Advisors.

"We are pleased to welcome these distinguished global experts to our team," said John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold. "Their knowledge and insight will be instrumental as we prioritize and execute exploration efforts at our existing projects and move forward with identifying and acquiring further opportunities in Japan."

Takashi Kuriyama, B.Eng., General Manager, Exploration

Takashi Kuriyama, a geology graduate of the Mining and Geology Department of Akita University, served in increasingly senior roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo") from 1974 until his recent retirement as General Manager of its Global Exploration and Development Department.

During his career at Sumitomo, Mr. Kuriyama had the role of Exploration and Geology Manager at Sumitomo's Hishikari world class gold mine in Kyushu, Southern Japan, and subsequently held senior exploration positions in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the United States of America. In the roles of Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc. and Managing Director of Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty Ltd., he oversaw the development of the Northparkes copper-gold porphyry copper mine and the Pogo gold mine in Alaska.

During his career with Sumitomo, he was seconded to Japanese Government Organizations serving as Councilor at the Metals Exploration Group of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Director at the Joint Venture Exploration Division for the Metal Mining Agency of Japan (MMAJ).

Mr. Kuriyama also served as a Director of Teck Resources Limited from 2006 until 2016.

Board of Advisors:

Dr. Steve Garwin BSc, MSc, Ph.D., FAusIMM, FAIG, FSEG

Dr. Steve Garwin has over 29 years of experience as an exploration geologist and is one of the leading authorities on porphyry, epithermal and Carlin‐style mineralization in the circum‐Pacific region and applies methods of structural geology and geochemistry towards gold and base‐metals exploration.

He has previously worked with Newmont Mining for ten years, including two years as Chief Geologist in Nevada, USA. He has been involved with several exploration and mining projects including the Batu Hijau copper-gold porphyry deposit (where he completed his PhD), the Indo Muro, Way Linggo and Tembang epithermal gold‐silver vein systems, and the Mesel sediment‐hosted gold deposit in Indonesia; mines of the Carlin Trend and Battle Mountain district in Nevada; the Whistler gold-copper porphyry deposit in Alaska; and the Santa Barbara gold‐porphyry deposit in southeastern Ecuador.

Steve holds a BSc from Stanford and an MSc from the University of British Columbia, both degrees in geology. He obtained a PhD in economic geology at the University of Western Australia. Dr. Garwin has been an adjunct research fellow at the Centre for Exploration Targeting at the University of Western Australia since 2001 and was appointed a visiting fellow at the Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University in 2014.

Dr. Garwin has been instrumental in the discovery of the porphyry copper-gold systems at Alpala - Cascabel, northwestern Ecuador and the implementation of state‐of‐the‐art detailed mapping and logging strategies for SolGold Plc. These processes have led to accurate drill hole targeting and rapid progression to resource definition.

Douglas J. Kirwin, B.Sc., M.Sc., FSEG.

Doug Kirwin is an independent geologist with 45 years of international exploration experience. Doug has held senior positions with Anglo American and Amax during the 1970's and was managing director of a successful international geological consulting firm during the 1980's and early 1990's.

In 1995 he accepted a role as Vice President, Exploration for Indochina Goldfields and subsequently became the Executive Vice President for Ivanhoe Mines Limited until 2012, after which Ivanhoe was acquired by Rio Tinto. Doug was also a director of South Gobi Energy, Jinshan Gold and a founding non-executive director of Ivanhoe Australia Ltd.

As a member of the joint discovery team for the Hugo Dummett deposit at Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia, Doug was a co-recipient of the PDAC inaugural Thayer Lindsley medal awarded for the most significant international mineral discovery in 2004. Other mineral discoveries made by his exploration team include the Jelai-Mewet and Seryung epithermal deposits in northeast Kalimantan, the Eunsan, Moisan and Gasado gold mines in South Korea, the Moditaung gold deposits in Myanmar and the Merlin Re-Mo deposit in Australia.

In 2006 Mr. Kirwin was the International Exchange lecturer for the Society of Economic Geologists where he made presentations at Hokkaido and Tokyo Universities and served as the Society Vice President during 2007 to 2010. He has previously been an industry advisor for the Society of Applied Geologists and China Mining and a board member of the Economic Geology Research Unit at James Cook University. Doug holds a Master of Science degree in mineral exploration from James Cook University, Australia, where he is currently the adjunct professor.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

John Proust, Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. The Company has applied for 148 prospecting rights licenses in northern Japan for a combined area of 49,150 hectares over ten separate projects. Nine of the applications have been granted as Prospecting Rights. The applications cover areas with known gold occurrences and a history of mining, and are prospective for both high-grade epithermal gold mineralization and gold-bearing lithocaps, which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

