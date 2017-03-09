Japan Gold Corp. Announces Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:JG)(OTCQB:JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "JGLDF " on March 9, 2017.

"Admission to the OTCQB market is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader international audience," said John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold. "We feel that having Japan Gold's shares trade on the OTCQB will serve to increase our visibility to American investors and provide them with an accessible trading platform."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Japan Gold will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under its existing symbol "JG".

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

John Proust, Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. The Company has applied for 148 prospecting rights licenses in northern Japan for a combined area of 49,150 hectares over ten separate projects. Nine of the applications have been granted as Prospecting Rights. The applications cover areas with known gold occurrences and a history of mining, and are prospective for both high-grade epithermal gold mineralization and gold-bearing lithocaps, which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

