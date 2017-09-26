JASK Names J.J. Guy as Chief Technology Officer to Further its Mission of Improving Efficiency of Security Operations Teams Through Artificial Intelligence

Carbon Black Founding Team Member and U.S. Intelligence Veteran to Lead AI-Driven Product Vision; Company to Open New Austin, Texas Office

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - JASK, the company empowering security analysts with artificial intelligence (AI), today announced it has appointed J.J. Guy as its chief technology officer (CTO). Formerly a founding team member of Carbon Black and U.S. intelligence community veteran, Guy joins JASK to help guide the company's product vision to meet the needs of the modern security operations center (SOC). In addition, JASK announced it is opening an office in Austin, Texas that Guy will manage.

"J.J. Guy brings tremendous government-grade security practitioner experience to our team, as well as proven expertise in offering visibility to security operations teams -- the process at the heart of JASK's mission," said Greg Martin, CEO and co-founder, JASK. "J.J.'s exposure to the processes, procedures and challenges of today's enterprise SOCs will be invaluable for us as we help drive JASK forward to meet the demands of today's dynamic and complicated threat landscape."

Guy's expertise will bolster the recently released JASK Trident, a product whose underpinnings are similar to the philosophy behind Carbon Black's endpoint protection technology and its ability to accelerate response times from days to seconds. His proficiency in increasing visibility for SOC teams will support JASK's mission of improving the efficiency and speed with which security analysts can detect and respond to threats.

"My personal goal is to maximize my impact on the security industry. As a lifelong security professional, I feel obligated to do so," said Guy. "As attacks continue to mount, the best defense available is an agile platform for response, a belief shared by everyone at JASK. The incredible team Greg has assembled and the advanced technology it has developed is already enhancing the way security operations teams are able to identify and respond to threats. I can't wait to get to work and help guide the next iterations of JASK's technology to help ensure the security of enterprises today and tomorrow."

At Carbon Black, Guy was responsible for the initial product design and enabling Carbon Black for the cloud, including maintaining customer trust in the security of Carbon Black's cloud services. Guy's background also includes more than 12 years of experience working for various federal offensive network operations teams within U.S. intelligence organizations.

