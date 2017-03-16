Jason Boyarski Scheduled to Speak on Music Panel at SXSW 2017

Panel to Discuss Developments in Music Deals Around Streaming and Sales

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Jason Boyarski, co-founder of New York-based law firm Boyarski Fritz LLP, is scheduled to speak this week on a panel at SXSW called 'New Adventures in Music Transactions,' as part of the festival's music track for 2017.

Joining forces with Tim Mandelbaum, partner at Rothschild LLP, and Lynn Morrow, attorney at Adams and Reese LLP, the panel will discuss the latest developments in music industry deals and contracts as a response to the evolution of technology and distribution methods in a continuously changing market.

As an attorney on a highly specialized shortlist of the entertainment industry's leading private practitioners in the music space, Boyarski has a keen specialty in music publishing, licensing and deal-making for creative talent, content companies and tech companies, both big and small. A list of the firm's high-profile clients include the Prince Estate, Marc Anthony (including his entertainment agency, Magnus Media), BMG, Disney Music, Joan Jett (including her record label Blackheart Records), Jingle Punks (and parent company ole Music), Adam Alpert/Disruptor Records (label and management home to The Chainsmokers), AAM and lyric app MusiXmatch, amongst others.

Having served as a top executive at BMG Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Warner/Chappell Music prior to establishing his firm (with his last position as SVP/GM of Warner/Chappell), Jason brings a unique perspective as a lawyer, business development specialist and operations mind in expertly navigating the legal affairs and deal-making of artists, songwriters, producers, catalog owners, publishers and technology companies.

Boyarski will speak at the Austin Convention Center Room 9BC on Friday, March 17 at 2pm CDT; the panel will be open to all registered SXSW attendees.

ABOUT BOYARSKI FRITZ LLP

Boyarski Fritz LLP is a full service entertainment, media and brand-oriented law firm founded by two longtime multi-industry veterans, Jason Boyarski and David Fritz. With a sophisticated and unique practice in a broad array of fields, the firm's savvy expertise spans numerous sectors of business. Well-rooted in deal-making and transactions across many platforms, Boyarski Fritz LLP is on the cutting edge of multi-industry trends.

Boyarski Fritz LLP represents an important and diverse set of clients ranging across many industries and sectors including recorded music, music publishing, film, television, talent management, celebrity affairs, entertainment production, book publishing, technology, apps/websites, advertising, media, digital rights, marketing, branding, social media, manufacturing, distribution, consumer goods, retail, live events, and charitable foundations. The firm's client roster includes Grammy winners, Fortune 500 Companies, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, New York Times best sellers, Emmy winners and award winning technology companies.