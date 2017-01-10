Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of USHCC Meets with Senior Members of Trump Transition Team

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - The following statement is from USHCC President & CEO Javier Palomarez:

"This morning I had the opportunity to participate in a listening session with senior members of the Trump Transition Team. It was an honor to be in a room full of bipartisan Hispanic leaders from across the country.

I walked away from this meeting optimistic that we have a team of willing partners eager to jumpstart our economy and get Americans back to work. I found the Trump Transition Team receptive and willing to engage in a productive discourse on a variety of issues.

We will continue to offer our advice and counsel to the incoming administration, with the concerns of our constituents and to promote business friendly policies that afford American small businesses with an environment for success."

