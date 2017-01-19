Javier Palomarez Responds to USDA Nomination

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - The following statement is from Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and National Diversity Council Advisor for the Trump Administration:

"This morning, I spoke with the Trump team and Lt. Governor Abel Maldonado on the decision to nominate Governor Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture. Maldonado reiterated his commitment to assist Perdue's confirmation process and support the department in the future. Maldonado's unconditional patriotism further validates how exceptionally and uniquely suited he is to serve our nation. He has made our association proud, setting a peaceful and productive example we aim to follow.

"In that spirit, we will continue to provide advice and counsel to president-elect Trump on a variety of issues impacting our nation's economy and way of life. Now more than ever, our community needs to have a voice and seat at the table, and I'm encouraged by the incoming administration's willingness to engage in decision-shaping discussions.

"In addition to the productive conversations we've had with the diverse men and women on Trump's transition team, I'm emboldened by my exchanges with some of the cabinet nominees. They've expressed a genuine and deep understanding of the needs of America's small business owners, many of them immigrants.

"The USHCC will continue to explore unity, not exploit division. Beginning January 20th, our association intends to work with the Trump administration. We will continue to advocate for diversity within the administration, including if and when a cabinet position becomes available during President Trump's time in office."

