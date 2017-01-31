Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., Appointed APEGA Registrar & CEO

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., QEP, BCEE, becomes Registrar & CEO of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta effective Monday, April 3, 2017.

Jay comes to the post as a member of Alberta's Natural Resources Conservation Board and previously as president and CEO of the Alberta Environmental Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting Agency. An APEGA member for 40 years, he is the first to be appointed to the newly created position that combines the roles of registrar and CEO.

"APEGA is a coveted organization with a long history as a professional regulator serving the public interest in Alberta. I am excited and honoured to join APEGA and serve our 76,000 members to foster the high ethical standards of our professions," said Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., QEP, BCEE.

Jay's previous experience includes six years as an assistant deputy minister with Alberta Environment and Alberta Tourism, Parks and Recreation. Prior to that, he served as the director of the northern region with Alberta Environment and dealt with development of the oil sands and industrial expansion. Other activities of note include the Board of Governors at the University of Alberta, and the Alberta Special Waste Management Corporation, as well as the Canadian International Development Agency, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank on projects in India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand.

"On behalf of council and our members, it's my pleasure to welcome Jay to APEGA. We are enthusiastic about the experience, knowledge, and governance acumen he brings to APEGA. With the creation of the Registrar & CEO position, this key individual responsible for our regulatory role and our operations will report and be accountable directly to our elected council, while providing the face of APEGA to our stakeholders," said APEGA president Steve E. Hrudey, P.Eng., FEC, FCAE, FSRA, PhD, DSc(Eng).

Established in 1920, APEGA regulates the practices of engineering and geoscience to serve the public interest in Alberta.

Attachments: Jay Nagendran, P.Eng. (image)

Registrar & CEO Search Process Overview