Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Accepted into Forbes Agency Council

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent marketing, public relations and event-planning firm serving the tech and telecom industries, today announces it has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA, joins other Forbes Agency Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses -- and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"Recognition and acceptance into the prestigious Forbes Agency Council is truly a testament of JSA's success and our team's hard work and dedication, and such an exciting way to kick off 2017 as we celebrate our 12th year in business," states Cutaia. "Joining the Forbes community will help our company further cement our leadership role in the tech and telecom industries."

"We are honored to welcome Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) into the community," says Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About JSA

Celebrating more than 12 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services for the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available - with measurable return on investment.

Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top reporters, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom - as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, Telecom Exchange (TEX). We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top thought leaders), Tech & Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog). To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit https://forbesagencycouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.