Jaymie Scotto & Associates ("JSA") Announces United Cable Company (UCC) is First to Adopt Innovative New WalkOut Video Lead Gen Technology

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the premier provider of PR, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, is proud to announce that it has entered into a licensing agreement with bBooth, Inc. ("bBooth") ( OTCQB : BBTH) to offer bBooth's innovative new WalkOut interactive video lead gen technology to JSA's clients. First to adopt the technology is United Cable Company (UCC). UCC, the leading telecom consulting firm representing the world's most distinctive submarine and terrestrial fiber assets, selected industry leader JSA because of its forward-thinking 'client-first' approach to tech and telecom marketing and PR.

"I immediately recognized the value this technology would add to our clients' bottom line," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO of JSA. "Our mission is to ensure that our clients' messaging stands out above all the other social media chatter. Making this technology available to our clients virtually guarantees that their messaging will be seen, heard and remembered," continues Ms. Scotto Cutaia. "The technology engages its viewers through bBooth's proprietary interactive WalkOut video in which viewers can respond to the 'call to action' right in the video. UCC will use this technology to more effectively communicate the value of its key services to network operators globally and engage them like never before."

The WalkOut video is truly an attention-getter as a 3D-like spokesperson appears to walk out across targeted recipients' desktops and mobile screens to explain JSA clients' products or services and even provide prospects with price quotes, allowing them to download information sheets and documents, and other interactive capabilities without the prospect or customer leaving the video. The technology can also automatically launch the viewer's browser taking them to a specific webpage, collect information via on-screen forms or surveys, and even provide an on-screen phone to connect with interested prospects in real time -- all in the video. For a preview of UCC's interactive WalkOut video, click here. To experience UCC's WalkOut with a call-back feature, click here.

"Seeing is believing. Disruptive marketing is the future and as soon as I saw a demo of the WalkOut technology, I knew I wanted it for UCC's lead generation efforts," states Eric Gutshall, UCC's Founder and CEO. "This is the elevator pitch that we have all dreamt about. This revolutionary engaging technology allows us to deliver messages to our employees, partners, prospects, media and investors in a way that commands immediate, focused attention. I love that we can quickly connect with our UCC customers and prospects in a fast, interactive responsive manner."

"Thanks to the proprietary next generation technology of bBooth, ( OTCQB : BBTH), our licensing partner, we are able to offer these exciting new capabilities to our robust telecom client database to enhance our clients' outreach and fire-up their lead gen ROI," continues Ms. Scotto Cutaia. "Our telecom and tech clients demand access to the most effective technology innovations available for distributing their news, targeting recipients and tracking and optimizing responses. With this new technology, we are able to deliver and execute 'outside of the box' marketing strategies our clients demand for their lead generation campaigns."

About JSA

Celebrating more than 12 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available -- with measurable return on investment.

Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom -- as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, Telecom Exchange (TEX). We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Tech & Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog). To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

About UCC

United Cable Company (UCC) engages and collaborates with the world's leading telecom professionals to better prepare existing fiber systems and network technologies for the growing, global capacity demands of tomorrow.

Its mission, as a leading telecom consulting company, is to represent the world's most distinctive submarine and terrestrial cable assets. UCC provides unique network development, Infrastructure design, planning, deployment and procurement with a wide-array of dark fiber and lit capacity service offerings, to address our clients' ever-expanding needs. To learn more about UCC, visit www.unitedcablecompany.com, join us on LinkedIn and/or Twitter.

About bBooth

bBooth, Inc. ( OTCQB : BBTH) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company offering truly interactive video for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Sales Lead Generation, Marketing Campaigns, and Social Engagement. Our bNotifi cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform gives our clients the power to produce and distribute interactive videos that can be experienced on all mobile and desktop devices, and no download or proprietary player is required. bNotifi interactive videos can be displayed on a website, embedded in online ads, or shared via email, text, or Twitter and other social media. bNotifi can be white-labeled for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of customer, consumer, and fan engagement.

Our CRM product, built around our proprietary 'Video-First' bNotifi technology, places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. bNotifi can accommodate a single direct sales representative, yet is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. With bNotifi, we've re-invented what a CRM, Lead-Gen tool should be in today's video-centric social environment.

For more information on bBooth, visit www.bBooth.com.