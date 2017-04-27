Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) to Introduce Interactive Video WalkOuts For Enhanced Lead Gen at Industry's Top Global Conference, International Telecoms Week May 14-17

JSA Interactive Video 'WalkOuts' Technology Provides Enhanced Engagement, More Effective Lead Generation, and Higher Sales Conversion Rates

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent marketing, public relations and event-planning firm serving the telecommunications and technology industries, today announces it will be launching, promoting and recording WalkOuts at International Telecoms Week in JSA's green screen studio, meeting room 519 in the West Tower, Hyatt Regency in Chicago, May 14-17, 2017.

A 'WalkOut' is a 3-D like spokesperson that appears to walk out across the screens of targeted recipients' desktops and mobile devices to showcase telecom products and services, provide interactive price quotes, download information sheets or presentations, play a video within a video and more. The technology can also automatically launch new webpages in the viewers' browsers, collect information via on-screen forms or surveys, and even provide an on-screen phone to connect with interested prospects in real time -- all in the video. For a preview of the WalkOut demo video that will be playing throughout the ITW main lobby, click here. To experience an interactive WalkOut with the on-screen phone feature, click here.

"Thanks to the proprietary, disruptive technology of nFüsz, Inc. (OTCQ: FUSZ), our licensing partner, we are able to offer this incredible tool to our telecom and technology clients, to supercharge their sales process and improve their bottom line," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO of JSA. "Our clients are constantly innovating to improve network capacity and content delivery to support this type of next-level communications. It's exciting to be able to provide this attention-grabbing, innovative technology to help them distribute their news, target their recipients and track and optimize their responses. It's a new, 'outside the box' marketing strategy our clients have come to expect from JSA."

For more information, pricing or to book a recording, please visit www.jaymiescotto.com/walkout or email walkout@jaymiescotto.com. A special introductory ITW rate is currently available.

About JSA

Celebrating more than 12 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available -- with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom -- as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event,Telecom Exchange (TEX). We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (new, 3D-like interactive video for lead generation), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Tech & Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog). To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

About nFüsz, Inc.

nFüsz, Inc. ( OTCQB : FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. We develop and license cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' Notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications.

We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment.

For more information, visit www.nfusz.com.