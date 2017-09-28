Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Launches JSA.net

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, announces its new website and URL, JSA.net. The site showcases a fresh design, allowing visitors to easily learn about and navigate pages on: company milestones; services offered; regions served; flexible pricing packages; portfolio of work; channels like JSA TV and JSA Radio; industry events including Telecom Exchange; and overall best practices in digital marketing, public relations, events, videos, and more. As part of the new website launch, JSA's renowned Tech and Telecom News Now blog features a modern, ultra-clean look and layout, with easy navigation and additional recommendations for stories based on the readers' preferences.

The redesign and launch of JSA's new website involved the company's web development and marketing teams, with oversight from the company's CEO, Jaymie Scotto Cutaia.

Updates include:

Responsive UI design

Easier-to-use blog and portfolio with intelligent recommendations

Custom and interactive video, infographics and photography

New, flexible pricing packages (for small, medium and large businesses)

Detailed overview of regions served

Comprehensive overview of JSA Channels, including Telecom Exchange (TEX), JSA TV, JSA Radio, and Virtual CEO Roundtables

"As the premier PR, marketing and event planning agency for top tech and telecom companies, it is imperative for us to showcase our evolvement in the digital marketing space, and demonstrate through our new website our extensive knowledge, expertise and industry reach," states Cutaia. "Our website revamp -- with new URL -- incorporates unique design elements, is fully optimized for SEO, and clearly conveys our full capabilities, thanks to our amazing design and marketing teams."

About JSA

Celebrating more than 12 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available -- with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom -- as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, Telecom Exchange (TEX).

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (new, 3D-like interactive video for lead generation), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Tech & Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter) and Tech and

Telecom News Now (our industry blog).

