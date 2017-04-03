HILLLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Industry pioneers and leaders JB Machinery Inc. (Weston, CT) and Phoseon Technology (Portland, Oregon) have entered into an exclusive global sales agreement for UV LED into the Sheetfed Corrugated Sector. Using the very latest U.S. manufactured LED technology; JB Machinery introduces the ColorCure® 'Cold' UV LED. UV overprint varnishes provide excellent gloss levels, full product protection and the ability for the converter to run at optimum production speeds with minimal downtime and waste. Utilizing the newest LED technology allows the user to apply UV overprint varnishes with significantly lower power requirements, overall power consumption and cooler surface temperatures.

UV LED also enables the flexibility to zone the UV output in correlation with the projected sheet size and image being printed with instant on/off curing, no warm-up or cool down cycles and no shutters or exhaust ducts. Other advantages of the LED technology include; superior life expectancy (up to 30,000 hours), low maintenance and a compact cassette design for ease of replacement with no limitations for application space in today's press architecture, whether fixed frame or modular. JB Machinery President, Warren Bird states, "Having spent the last few years monitoring the development of UV LED through the experience and growth of our partners at Phoseon, we felt that our two organizations were perfectly aligned and ready to provide a proven solution that complements the entire JB portfolio of products. Pairing their market leading technology with our global footprint and OEM partnerships will provide a powerful launch and yet, another exciting possibility for our loyal and much appreciated end user customer base."

Phoseon's Sales Director Michael Beck added, "We are delighted to partner with JB Machinery and be the first choice solution for their UV LED system. LED technology is no longer an emerging technology and its benefits are numerous. Phoseon's optimized performance; patented reliability and innovative technology are a perfect answer to advanced printing capabilities."

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

About JB Technology

JB Machinery provides superior products and services to converters and original equipment manufacturers. With over 60 years of industry experience, JB Machinery's unique and efficient IR drying and UV curing system designs have generated an extensive list of satisfied customers from around the world.

Whether it is a new machine installation, or an upgrade to an existing press, JB Machinery works closely with the customer and their machinery manufacturer to ensure the installation is flawless and the performance meets or exceeds the customer's expectations. From the first customer contact, through the entire life cycle of the product, customers can count on JB Machinery for superior products, service and support.