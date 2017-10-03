Jeanne Beker, #BeCrueltyFree Canada call on Senate to pass strong ban on cosmetics animal testing and trade

Canadian fashion icon and Order of Canada recipient supports the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act (S-214)

Fashion reporter, author and columnist Jeanne Beker is calling on Canada to ban animal testing in the beauty industry. The Canadian fashion and media icon is making her plea on behalf of the #BeCrueltyFree Canada campaign led by Humane Society International and Animal Alliance of Canada, part of the largest ever global campaign for an end to cosmetics cruelty.

Asked about her support, Beker said: "There's nothing fashionable about cruelty to animals. Cosmetic animal testing is a senseless practice that has no place in a humane nation, and that is why 37 countries have already taken action to stop animal testing for cosmetics. I am grateful to the Canadian Senate for considering this important issue and I am calling upon the Canadian government to pass a strong ban on cosmetic animal testing and trade. It's time for Canada to #BeCrueltyFree!"

Most Canadians share Beker's sentiments on cosmetic animal testing. There is substantial public support for bans on cosmetics animal testing, both within Canada and globally. Eight out of every 10 Canadians surveyed (81 percent) in 2013 oppose animal testing for any purpose. Polling in other major cosmetics markets by HSI and our #BeCrueltyFree partners reveals similar majority support for nationwide bans on the testing of cosmetics and their ingredients on animals.

In laboratories across Canada, animals are suffering and dying in toxicity tests for chemicals that could make their way into mascara, lipstick and other cosmetics. Terrified rabbits have chemicals dripped in their eyes, mice have substances forced down their throat, and guinea pigs endure having ingredients smeared on their bare, shaved skin.

Troy Seidle, HSI's Senior Director, Research & Toxicology, said: "Animal testing for cosmetics is quite literally a dying practice. More and more countries around the world are banning it because it's cruel, unreliable and completely unnecessary. Thirty-seven countries including the European Union - the largest cosmetics market - have banned cosmetic animal testing. It's time that Canada caught up and ended cosmetics cruelty, too."

The #BeCrueltyFree campaign led by HSI and its partners has been a key force in securing many of the national bans in place today. Laws currently exist to end or limit cosmetic animal testing and/or sales in the 28 member countries of the European Union, India, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and Guatemala. Similar legislation is pending in Australia, Brazil, Chile, the United States, and other countries.

#BeCrueltyFree is the largest campaign in history to end cosmetics animal testing, with branches in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Taiwan and the United States. #BeCrueltyFree Canada is a partnership between Humane Society International and the Animal Alliance of Canada - online at becrueltyfree.ca

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the Web at www.hsicanada.ca

