Senior Vice President, Global Channel Business Unit Makes List for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jeff Abbott, senior vice president, global channel business unit, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Abbott has been recognized with a spot on the prestigious list.

"It has been a great privilege and honor, once again, to be named a CRN 2017 Channel Chief. The recognition, as it has every year, comes as a surprise, even after being in the channel for as long as I have," said Abbott. "In the coming year, we plan to focus on continued growth of our existing partners by providing innovative products, enablement, programs and opportunities. We've spent a great deal of time and money building our award winning program, we believe there is never a better a time for new partners to join the Infor Partner Network."

The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.thechannelco.com.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.