Jeff Lew Joins Nextech Systems as Vice President of Product Management

Health Care IT Industry Leader to Support Continued Innovation

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Nextech Systems, a leading provider of specialty-focused health care technology solutions for physician practices, today announced the appointment of Jeff Lew as the company's new vice president of product management. In this role, Lew will work with providers to understand and address the challenges currently facing specialty practices to further innovate Nextech's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management (PM) solutions.

"We are very excited to add Jeff to our team," says Mike Scarbrough, CEO of Nextech. "As Nextech continues to grow, Jeff's extensive industry experience will provide a unique combination of structure and creativity to our products and processes. I have no doubt that he will help strengthen our position as a leader in the health care IT space."

Lew brings nearly 20 years of experience to Nextech, having worked in various roles within the health care IT industry throughout his career. Most recently, he served as the director of operations and program office at Cerner's innovations lab. The team's strategy was to "think like a startup" to address issues within the health system, and ultimately, help physicians focus more time and energy on the patient. Prior to his role at Cerner, Lew was the senior director of strategy and portfolio management at Siemens Healthineers (formerly Siemens Healthcare).

"My goal is to harness the knowledge and expertise that already exists within Nextech to make good product decisions that ultimately enhance our clients' experience," says Lew. "I have a lot of respect for the work that our providers do and with that, the challenges they face every day. Through the application of IT, I plan to help remove some of the friction that exists in the health system today for our providers. When we serve health care providers with our products, we are ultimately helping to serve the patient. I want to bring as much empathy as possible to this role to help serve both patient and provider with the best possible solutions."

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

