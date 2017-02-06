Jeff Reid, EVP Digital Center Of Excellence At Humana & Ian Shaffer, M.D., MMM, CPE, VP & Executive Medical Director Of Behavioral Health At Healthfirst Present Keynote Sessions At The 2017 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovations Institute

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - OPEN MINDS announced that Jeff Reid, Enterprise Vice President of the Digital Center Of Excellence At Humana & Ian A. Shaffer, M.D., MMM, CPE, Vice President & Executive Medical Director Of Behavioral Health At Healthfirst will deliver the keynote addresses at The 2017 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovations Institute. This information-packed two-day event will take place on June 6-7, 2017 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel (French Quarter), in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This year's institute will feature innovative collaborations and productive partnerships with the payers, health systems, and care management organizations that are driving the value-based care market. This executive event is the only national gathering designed to help organizations serving complex consumers link emerging innovations to strategy to build successful, sustainable organizations.

Jeff Reid, Enterprise Vice President of the Digital Center of Excellence at Humana, will kick-off this year's event with his opening keynote presentation, "Humana's Digital Transformation: Redefining The Consumer Health Care Experience." Mr. Reid is an executive leader in the continued evolution of digital at Humana, including the web, mobile, and social platforms. He is responsible for developing and executing Humana's digital strategy by focusing on creating simple, connected, and personalized digital experiences that empower Humana's members to achieve their best health. Before joining the Digital Center of Excellence in July 2014, Jeff was Vice President of Digital Marketing, Strategy and Channels for TIAA-CREF Financial Services, where he led enterprise digital efforts and achieved the highest channel customer satisfaction in firm history. Jeff also previously served as an executive at The Hartford. He held several roles related to digital, including management of the flagship website TheHartford.com, alongside mobile channels, and the employee intranet site iConnect.

Ian A. Shaffer, M.D., MMM, CPE, Vice President and Executive Medical Director Of Behavioral Health At Healthfirst will open the second day of the event with his keynote presentation, "Keys To Success With Integrated Care Models For Consumers With Complex Behavioral Disorders." Dr. Shaffer is responsible for behavioral health program management at Healthfirst. Prior to this, he was Vice President of Behavioral Health Program Design and Research for Health Net Federal Services, where he was responsible for behavioral health program design and research with a specific focus on the military and veteran populations and their families. Previously at Health Net, Inc., Shaffer was MHN's Chief Medical Officer, responsible for setting the company's clinical policies and guidelines and ensuring clinical excellence. Dr. Shaffer oversaw MHN's quality improvement and disease management units, and was accountable for the coordination and quality assurance of clinical care.

In addition to the keynote presentations, this year's institute agenda will feature health and human service organizations that have successfully developed strategic alliances and innovative market solutions to gain the competitive advantage. Through these real-life examples, executives will learn how to develop the necessary partnerships and leverage emerging innovation to improve services and optimize revenue. Additional details about the featured collaborations and partnerships will be released in the coming months.

"For 2017, our focus is on helping organizations develop innovative collaborations and productive partnerships with the payers, health systems, and care management organizations that are driving the value-based care market," said Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. "With increases in managed care and value-based contracting, and more focus on integration and care coordination, the traditional roles of health plans and provider organizations are changing. Our goal is to focus on helping these organizations uncover 'what works' -- strategies that leverage emerging innovations and productive collaborations for success in this area of value-based care."

