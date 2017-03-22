Jeff Waide Appointed Regional Vice President for TierPoint

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - TierPoint LLC, a leading national provider of hybrid IT solutions, announced today that Jeff Waide has been named Regional Vice President (RVP) for a territory that spans Georgia and the western half of North Carolina. Based in Charlotte, Waide leads the regional sales team's efforts to identify how organizations can benefit from TierPoint's comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including private, multi-tenant, hyperscale and hybrid cloud; colocation, disaster recovery, security and other managed IT services.

"My team and I are extremely excited about this opportunity," said Waide. "This region includes many dynamic and innovative companies in diverse industries that require state-of-the-art IT infrastructure services. TierPoint is well positioned to be the provider of choice for these companies, with 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets, eight multi-tenant cloud pods, and a range of hybrid IT solutions that are, frankly, second to none."

"We're very fortunate to have Jeff join us as a regional sales leader," said John Holland, TierPoint Senior Vice President, Sales. "He is a proven, top performing manager who knows our industry and the business community. And most importantly, his approach to business fits perfectly with the TierPoint culture, where we place a premium on superior, unrivaled customer care."

Waide has a distinguished career, spanning more than 15 years of sales and management experience. Before TierPoint, Waide worked for Sungard Availability Services as Vice President of Sales for the Midwest region (including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin) and prior to that as Strategic Account Manager. He also worked in financial service sales for Xerox Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Brock University in Ontario, Canada.

