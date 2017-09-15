Jefferson Lines moves locations in Fargo, ND

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Jefferson Lines has moved its Fargo location to an expanded facility located at 214 12th Street NW, West Fargo, ND starting September 15, 2017. The new upgraded location is minutes from I‐94 and will better support recent and future service expansion as Jefferson continues to add routes from Fargo.

Kevin Pursey, Director of Marketing at Jefferson Lines, states: "We continue to see significant growth in Fargo and have recently expanded service into Canada with our new schedule to Winnipeg. Our move to West Fargo gives us the needed space to accommodate our growing schedules. During the next 12 months we will be working with local real estate consultants to determine the best location to meet our needs for the next 5‐10 years. As one of the largest motor coach operators in the country, Jefferson is committed to investing in the Fargo area to provide residents convenient connections to other cities and locations across the country."

The new and upgraded Jefferson Lines bus depot is a full service location providing ticket sales, passenger pick up/drop off and package shipping services. The spacious facility includes a large waiting area, restrooms and free Wi‐Fi service for our customers. The company strives to ensure that their passengers have the best experience possible while traveling by motor coach, and this move is indicative of their efforts.

About Jefferson Lines:

Jefferson Lines is one of the largest and most established motor coach operators in the country being founded in 1919. Jefferson provides cross‐state transportation throughout America's Heartland serving thousands of communities. Our area of service expands over 13 states from Wisconsin to Montana and Minnesota to Texas, serving over 4,000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.