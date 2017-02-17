Jefferson Lines moves to Walmart stop in Bozeman, MT

BOZEMAN, MT--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Jefferson Lines is excited to announce the move to its new location in Bozeman, MT on February 20, 2017. The new Jefferson Lines stop is located at the Walmart Supercenter 1500 N. 7th Avenue providing passengers a convenient location just off Interstate 90. In addition, the move will allow passengers coming into Bozeman the convenience of connecting to the Bozeman Streamline Bus network having easy access to anywhere within the city and surrounding area.

Kevin Pursey, Director of Marketing at Jefferson Lines, states: "By moving locations we can provide passengers a more convenient and comfortable experience in using Jefferson Lines. As one of the largest motor coach operators in the country, Jefferson is committed to connecting residents to other cities in Montana and locations across the country."

The new Jefferson Lines bus location will provide ticket sales, passenger pick up/drop off. Package shipping services will added at a later time. The new stop will give passengers 24 hour access to the Walmart Superstore. In addition, there is a McDonalds within the location along with other restaurants and hotels in the area.

For a detailed schedule and fare information about Jefferson's routes, visit jeffersonlines.com or call toll free 800‐451‐5333. Be sure to follow Jefferson Lines online at facebook.com/JeffersonBusLines or on Twitter @JLBUS.

About Jefferson Lines:

Jefferson Lines is one of the largest and most established motor coach operators in the country providing cross‐state transportation throughout America's Heartland. Our area of service expands over 13 states serving over 4,000 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.