TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™ are pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with 'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach to deliver a live HumaGram™ to the 2017 AXA Meeting held at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida.

Live from ARHT's studio in Hollywood, Mr. Gundlach was beamed into the event to discuss the US economy, the Federal Reserve and the state of the financial markets.

Following a successful event at the SALT conference in Las Vegas earlier this year, the AXA meeting marks the second installment of Mr. Gundlach's partnership with ARHT.

"These are the kind of partnerships that we strive for," said Paul Duffy, CEO of ARHT. "When we can successfully collaborate with organizations like DoubleLine, we have achieved our goal of aligning our brand and technology with leading companies and people. We achieved that here."

ARHT's patented Holographic Telepresence technology allows for an individual to appear live as a human hologram, a HumaGram™, virtually anywhere in the world. The technology allows for two-way interaction with the audience and to see and speak to HumaGrams™ as if the subject were actually there.

"It was my pleasure to utilize ARHT's Holographic Telepresence technology once again as it allows me to save a great deal of time spent traveling to my various speaking engagements," said Mr. Gaundlach. "I see great potential and application for this technology in the future."

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. The company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

About Jeffrey Gundlach

Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011 he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King". In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year". In 2012, 2015 and 2016 he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017 he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

