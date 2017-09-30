Jeju Shinhwa World Announces Official Opening of Shinhwa Theme Park

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - Sep 30, 2017) - Jeju Shinhwa World is pleased to announce the official opening of Shinhwa Theme Park today in Jeju Island, South Korea.

Shinhwa Theme Park is developed in collaboration with TUBAn, one of Korea's premier animation companies, based on its popular 3D animated characters such as Larva, Wingcle Bear, Buck, and Oscar. The park offers three distinctly themed zones, aptly named "Larva's Adventure Village", "Oscar's New World" and "Rotary Park", which immerse visitors in the world's greatest myths and histories brought to life through 15 exhilarating rides and attractions, themed exhibits and spectacular live performances.

Jeju Shinhwa World is the first premium integrated leisure and entertainment destination resort in Jeju, developed by Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Landing International Development Limited ("Landing International" or the "Company") ( HKSE : 582). Spanning across an area of 2.5 million square metres, Jeju Shinhwa World offers a diverse range of world-class hospitality, leisure, entertainment and gaming facilities suited for visitors of different age groups.

Dr. Yang Zhihui, Chairman and Executive Director of Landing International said, "The opening of Shinhwa Theme Park signifies another key milestone for Jeju Shinhwa World which sets to offer the first world-class leisure and entertainment facilities in Jeju. It is our honor to partner with TUBAn and we are confident that our collaboration will bring high quality products and services to Shinhwa Theme Park and fulfill its mission of "delivering overwhelming joy and happiness" to every guest. With the opening of more facilities in Jeju Shinhwa World in the coming months, Jeju Shinhwa World is on track to become a world-class integrated destination resort that Jeju residents will be proud of".

Jeju Shinhwa World opened the first international-class full-serviced resort condominium in Jeju, Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, in April 2017. Landing Resort, M.I.C.E. facilities and YG Town, operated by YG Entertainment featuring a bowling club and cafe with design input from Korean pop celebrity G-Dragon, will open shortly after that in November 2017.

The Official Opening has been set in December 2017, when the remaining facilities in Jeju Shinhwa World including Marriott Resort, restaurants and food streets, retail mall and foreigners-only casino will be open to the public.

About Landing International

Landing International is a limited company listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes. The Company and subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development and operation of integrated leisure and entertainment resort, gaming club, entertainment facilities and property development under its own "Landing" brand name.

Landing International, through its subsidiary Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd, is currently developing "Jeju Shinhwa World", a 2.5 million square metre integrated leisure and entertainment destination resort in Jeju, which will be Jeju's first premium integrated resort. It offers its visitors many world-class hospitality, leisure, entertainment and gaming facilities including theme parks, an adventure water park, more than 2,000 premium hotel rooms, luxury resort condominium villas, cultural facilities, leisure and entertainment amenities, as well as Jeju's largest retail and food beverage complex.

For more information, visit www.landing.com.hk

About Jeju Shinhwa World

Jeju Shinhwa World will be Jeju's first premium integrated resort, spanning an area of approximately 2.5 million square metres (26.9 million square feet). Opening progressively from the beginning of 2017, Jeju Shinhwa World offers world-class hospitality, leisure, entertainment and gaming facilities including theme parks, an adventure water park and a destination spa, as well as Jeju's first retail and food and beverage complex. The project will incorporate a series of premium hotels offering more than 2,000 rooms, ranging from family-oriented guest rooms to ultra-luxurious exclusive villas. Full meeting and conference facilities suitable for regional and international MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and events) are also readily available to meet the most demanding business needs.

For more information, visit www.shinhwaworld.com