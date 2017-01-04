Jeremy Linehan Named President of Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today that it has named Jeremy Linehan President of the firm. Mr. Linehan will be implementing a number of cross-departmental initiatives to enhance PRP's service offering and provide added value to client relationships. These initiatives, which will be undertaken in collaboration with PRP's entire executive team, will contribute towards PRP's long-term goal of implementing service offerings that not only enhance the accessibility and visibility of clients' spending patterns, but transform the way that clients do business with their vendors as a whole.

Mr. Linehan joined PRP in 2001, and quickly moved through the company's ranks. Among his many accomplishments during his tenure at PRP includes his creation of PRP's Solutions Management division in 2008, which doubled in revenue 3 times under his leadership as Vice President of the division. In 2014, Mr. Linehan was named Executive Vice President in charge of practice area operations. Since then, the firm has experienced a 40% increase in production. Mr. Linehan's development of strategic partnerships and oversight of system upgrades, including a firm-wide project management solution, have driven client value and firm revenue to its highest in the firm's history.

"I am excited to accept this leadership role at a time when PRP is in a position for large growth," Mr. Linehan said about his new role at the firm. "More than ever, companies are looking for the next competitive advantage. PRP has established itself as the premier expense reduction firm, and a technology company that allows companies to verify and corral employee spend to become best in class."

PRP founder and CEO Don Steiner said: "Jeremy has a proven ability to build high-performing teams. He is intensely focused on client value and has built a culture around going the extra mile for our clients. Jeremy is fiercely committed to protecting our clients' interests and providing a rewarding and fun environment for our employees. His dedication and passion for innovation is sure to continue to serve PRP's clients for years to come."

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $2.2 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP's continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP's spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $3 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.