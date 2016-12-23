Jericho Oil Raises $1.46 Million in Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Further to its news release dated Nov. 25, 2016, Jericho Oil Corporation ("Jericho") (TSX VENTURE: JCO) ( OTC PINK : JROOF) announces that it has raised an additional C$1,461,351 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 3,653,378 units ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one half warrant (a "Warrant") with each full Warrant being exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $0.60 per Share for a period of 36 months from closing.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for acquisitions which are primarily proven, developed and producing assets, the continued development of Jericho's existing asset base in Oklahoma and working capital.

Completion of the Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

