Jethro Builds Only All-in-One Enterprise Platform to Power BI on Big Data

Jethro 3.0 combines auto-cubes and Hadoop-native data indexing to accelerate every known and unknown BI on Big Data query

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Jethro, provider of an acceleration solution that enables Interactive Business Intelligence (BI) on Big Data, today announced Jethro 3.0. The product is the only all-in-one enterprise solution that combines the power of indexing architecture with "auto-cubes" to accelerate all possible business intelligence use cases using big data.

With Jethro 3.0, costly and labor-intensive data engineering tasks such as pre-aggregating tables, manually building cubes, or keeping up with new and changing applications, are eliminated. Instead, Jethro automatically creates cubes based on actual user queries, fully-indexes all table columns, and manages an intelligent query result cache. Unlike SQL-on-Hadoop engines that full-scan billions of rows of data for every query, Jethro leverages it's indexes, cubes and cache to process queries with much less effort and greater speed. Jethro delivers consistently fast performance for any BI query, on any size dataset, and with any number of concurrent users. Users can interact with their BI dashboards and generate actionable business insights at the speed of thought.

"Today's approach to BI on Big Data is not working. Under the SQL-on-Hadoop hype lies monumental failure rates with existing approaches," said Eli Singer, CEO of Jethro. "With a purposely built tool like Jethro, which leverages a combined automation and acceleration architecture, 3.0 provides high-performing enterprise BI at lower Big Data costs. Nobody else makes existing BI applications work on big data like Jethro."

With the advancement of aggregated auto-cubes, Jethro 3.0 boasts improved enterprise security features including Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) authentication and role-based permissions, allowing customers to set clearly-defined security responsibilities within their own company. Additionally, Jethro 3.0 offers the ability to directly load data from Hadoop tables and an improved management graphical user interface (GUI).

"Ever since we switched to the Jethro platform for our big data analytics needs, we've been able to generate consistently fast query results for our large, concurrent user base," said Samik Mukherjee, Head of Engineering, at Tata Communications CDN. "Our data lake grows by the billions every day. Jethro takes the heavy lifting out of data re-engineering so we can focus on other business critical applications, knowing our users are generating critical intelligence and KPIs through Jethro that enhance their business decision-making and ultimately grows our customer base."

Jethro customers use the platform to serve thousands of concurrent users analyzing tens of billions of rows of data to support their business decisions. By offering enterprise interactive BI at Hadoop costs, customers are able to generate actionable, business critical BI at the scale, scope, and speed of their business.

For more information about Jethro and its product suite, including Jethro 3.0, visit www.jethro.io

About Jethro

Jethro is a provider of an acceleration solution that enables Interactive Business Intelligence (BI) on Big Data. Jethro acts as an acceleration engine that speeds up big data query performance for BI tools like Tableau, Qlik and Microstrategy. Jethro customers rely on its platform to serve thousands of concurrent users analyzing tens of billions rows of data to support their business decisions. Launched in 2012, Jethro is used by businesses to generate consistently fast queries through a combination of indexing, micro-cubes and query-result cache. Jethro is headquartered in New York City with offices in the Bay Area and an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. The startup was listed in Database Trends and Applications' 2015 list of "Companies that Matter Most in Data" allowing customers to render actionable, business critical BI at the scale, scope and speed of their business.