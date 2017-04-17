JetPay Corporation Announces John Crouch as Chief Information Officer

Key addition to JetPay's Management Team to manage and spur growth while leading the Company's innovative technology efforts

CENTER VALLEY, PA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - JetPay Corporation ("JetPay" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : JTPY) announced today the company has added a new technology leader to its senior management team to lead the company's information technology, including payment and payroll technology solutions, and ongoing security enhancements. Effective April 17th, John Crouch will join JetPay as the Company's Chief Information Officer ("CIO").

Crouch is an accomplished leader with more than thirty (30) years of experience in information technology, data security and business operations. In his role, Crouch will have oversight of all technology and will be responsible for leading the direction for ongoing technical development, driving the long-term technology and digital roadmap, including implementing ongoing product and service enhancements.

Crouch started his career with Electronic Data Systems ("EDS") (Now Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. ("HPE")) where he spent seventeen (17) years in a variety of software development, systems infrastructure, and leadership roles. After EDS, Crouch held senior level positions with Certified Merchant Services and was a founding partner of Encore Payment Systems which merged with EVO Payments International ("EVO") in 2013. Most recently at EVO, Crouch held the position of U.S. Chief Information Officer.

Crouch has lead development and implementation teams that are credited with creating innovative software systems that support boarding and underwriting, residual payments, client portals, and other integrated solutions. His teams have also developed high-volume, high-speed transaction processing engines that provided opportunities and competitive advantages in the financial services industry.

"JetPay already has industry-leading technology in many key areas -- especially the fast-growing e-commerce and recurring payments segments, as well as a proven reputation for unparalleled reliability and uptime," stated Crouch. "I'm looking forward to working with the technology, sales, and operations teams to help shape JetPay's future information technology demands that support the opportunities and growth JetPay is currently experiencing, and to taking JetPay's technology to the next level," stated Crouch.

Diane Faro, CEO of JetPay, added, "With John's experience and skill-set, his leadership will help JetPay expand our information technology and integrated development solutions to capitalize on the opportunities in our key market segments. John has proven success developing business solutions that add efficiencies, reduce internal costs, and provide innovative technology for our customers."

About JetPay Corporation

JetPay Corporation, based in Center Valley, PA, is a leading provider of vertically integrated solutions for businesses including card acceptance, payment processing, payroll, payroll tax filing and human capital management services, and other financial transactions. JetPay provides a single vendor solution for payment services, debit and credit card processing, ACH services, and payroll and human capital management needs for businesses throughout the United States. The Company also offers low-cost payment choices for the employees of these businesses to replace costly alternatives. The Company's vertically aligned services provide customers with convenience and increased revenues by lowering payments-related costs and by designing innovative, customized solutions for internet, mobile, and cloud-based payments. Please visit www.jetpay.com for more information on what JetPay has to offer or call 866- 4JetPay (866-453-8729).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. JetPay's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside JetPay's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

JetPay cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in JetPay's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning JetPay or other matters and attributable to JetPay or any person acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. JetPay cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. JetPay does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.