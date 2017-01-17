JetPay Corporation Announces Satisfaction of Obligations under Settlement and Release Agreement with Merrick Bank

CENTER VALLEY, PA --(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - JetPay Corporation ("JetPay" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : JTPY), a leading provider of debit and credit card processing services, payroll and human capital management, and prepaid card services, announced today that it has satisfied its obligations under that certain settlement and release agreement with Merrick Bank, dated July 26, 2016 (the "Merrick Settlement and Release Agreement"), regarding certain civil actions involving the Company in the Federal District Court for the District of Utah (such actions, the "Direct Air Matter").

On January 11, 2017, JetPay repaid the $5 million promissory note held by Merrick Bank as part of the Merrick Settlement and Release Agreement disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 29, 2016. The timely pay off of this promissory note satisfied JetPay's obligations to Merrick Bank under the Merrick Settlement and Release Agreement. As a result, each of the Stipulated and Confessed Judgments executed by the Company in connection with the Settlement and Release Agreement are void, unenforceable and of no effect. JetPay continues to pursue the recovery of losses incurred as a result of the Direct Air Matter from Valley National Bank ("VNB") in a joint action against VNB with American Express.

The payoff of this promissory note also reduced JetPay's debt by $5 million to approximately $17 million -- one of the lowest debt levels since commencement of operations in December 2012. As also described in the Form 8-K, JetPay has available up to 2.2 million shares of JetPay common stock currently held by a former owner of JetPay, LLC, one of the companies acquired by JetPay in December 2012, as indemnification against JetPay's obligations under this promissory note.

"We are thrilled to get this issue behind us," stated Diane Faro, CEO of JetPay. She added, "Many potential investors in the last few years have acknowledged the inherent value in JetPay, but were challenged with understanding the risk related to the Direct Air matter. That uncertainty has been eliminated with potential upside remaining as we continue our action against Valley National Bank to recover a portion of settlement losses with Merrick Bank." Ms. Faro concluded by saying, "This now allows the Company to focus on leveraging the value of our technology platforms to bring the above-market growth and returns our investors expect."

About JetPay Corporation

