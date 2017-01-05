JetPay Corporation Names Vincent S. Breault as President of Payment Sales

CENTER VALLEY, PA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - JetPay Corporation ("JetPay" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : JTPY), a leading provider of debit and credit card processing services, payroll and human capital management services, and prepaid card services, announced today that it has appointed Vincent S. Breault as President of Sales of its Payment Processing Segment.

Mr. Breault brings a broad range of experience to his new position at JetPay, including executive sales and product development roles at large payment organizations, including, his most recent position at Elavon, a subsidiary of U. S. Bank, where he led their Major Account Sales and helped develop the ISV/VAR channel. He also served as Vice President-Channel Partnerships at ROAM Data Inc. (an Ingenico company), and First Data where he, in addition to other sales management and channel leadership roles, led their Mobile and Analytic Solutions sales team.

"We are very excited to have Mr. Breault lead our Payment's sales team," said Diane (Vogt) Faro, CEO of JetPay. "Vinny has a proven history building sales organizations and delivering results. He is a performance-driven executive sales leader who we believe will build and drive the JetPay sales team to be the best in the industry."

"Having extensive experience leading world-class organizational sales teams and channel partnerships, I'm excited to serve as a catalyst for building the Payment's sales team at JetPay to lead the industry," said Breault. "With the Company's technology, management, and investor support, I am confident that we can exceed our growth targets and take JetPay to the next level, building significant shareholder value."

Mr. Breault will oversee the sales teams of all three of JetPay's Payment Processing business locations, including Carrollton, TX, Langhorne, PA, and Pensacola, FL. Additionally, he will work closely with executive management to identify opportunities to increase cross-sales between our Payment Processing and HR & Payroll Services client bases.

About JetPay Corporation

JetPay Corporation, based in Center Valley, PA, is a leading provider of vertically integrated solutions for businesses including card acceptance, payment processing, payroll, payroll tax filing and human capital management services, and other financial transactions. JetPay provides a single vendor solution for payment services, debit and credit card processing, ACH services, and payroll and human capital management needs for businesses throughout the United States. The Company also offers low-cost payment choices for the employees of these businesses to replace costly alternatives. The Company's vertically aligned services provide customers with convenience and increased revenues by lowering payments-related costs and by designing innovative, customized solutions for internet, mobile, and cloud-based payments. Please visit www.jetpay.com for more information on what JetPay has to offer or call 866-4JetPay (866-453-8729).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. JetPay's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside JetPay's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our continued compliance with the financial and other covenants of the instruments governing our indebtedness and those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

JetPay cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in JetPay's most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning JetPay or other matters and attributable to JetPay or any person acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. JetPay cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. JetPay does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.