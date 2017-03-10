JetPay to Present at 29th Annual ROTH Conference

CENTER VALLEY, PA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - JetPay Corporation ("JetPay" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : JTPY), a leading provider of debit and credit card processing services, payroll and human capital management, and prepaid card services, announced today that JetPay will present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA. Management is scheduled to present at 5 p.m. PT on Monday, March 13, 2017 and will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with management should contact their ROTH Capital Partners representative. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the conference's website at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/jtpy.

JetPay Corporation, based in Center Valley, PA, is a leading provider of vertically integrated solutions for businesses including card acceptance, processing, payroll, payroll tax filing, human capital management services, and other financial transactions.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in JetPay's most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning JetPay or other matters and attributable to JetPay or any person acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. JetPay cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. JetPay does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.