Jillian Mansolf, Chief Commercial Officer of Xirrus, Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief for the Seventh Consecutive Year

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Xirrus, the leading provider of next generation, cloud-enabled Wi-Fi networks, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jillian Mansolf, chief commercial officer at Xirrus to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs for the seventh year in a row. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Mansolf, who brings more than 25 years of global sales and marketing experience, continues to demonstrate channel, sales and marketing leadership through innovative campaigns and initiatives. Her aptitude and tenacity have been key to driving Xirrus channel relationships and global expansion, including the development of its Xirrus Xcellerate Partner Program and the Xirrus MSP Program. In the past year, Xirrus saw a more than 30 percent increase in the number of active partners in its community.

Mansolf played an instrumental part in developing the Xirrus enhanced Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program featuring CommandCenter, a key initiative this year for the company. The full service MSP program, continues to grow and more than 300 new partners joined since it's inception last year. In January 2017, Xirrus also announced enhancements to Xirrus CommandCenter, introducing an intuitive dashboard that provides MSPs a simple, aggregated method to monitor thousands of customer locations, providing powerful visibility and monitoring, fast problem identification and operational triage. The latest enhancements to CommandCenter make available the best solution on the market for MSPs to deliver, manage and ramp up services faster and more efficiently than ever before.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"It always has been -- and will continue to be -- our goal to consistently provide our partners with the best resources and programs to help them succeed," said Shane Buckley, CEO of Xirrus. "Jillian continues to lead our channel program with conviction, building upon our fast-growing Xcellerate and MSP Partner Programs to ensure they are well equipped and know how to successfully sell, implement, manage and monetize wi-fi in any environment. We are thrilled that Jillian continues to be recognized as a channel advocate and thought leader by CRN."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

