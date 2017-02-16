Jitterbit Announces Growing Momentum for New Healthcare Solutions Including Enhanced Capabilities for Salesforce Health Cloud

Jitterbit's Healthcare Interoperability Platform Supports Major Expansion of ASCO's CancerLinQ Ahead of HIMSS17 Health Tech Conference

ALAMEDA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Jitterbit, the leading provider of fast, agile integration solutions for the modern enterprise, today announced a significant expansion of its healthcare connectivity solutions heading into the annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference next week. Jitterbit helped power a ten-fold increase in clinics using the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) CancerLinQ® by seamlessly and securely connecting crucial information from oncology practices across the country. The company also announced enhanced capabilities to support Salesforce Health Cloud users, empowering healthcare providers to work more efficiently and improve patient satisfaction.

Jitterbit's new healthcare interoperability platform has enabled CancerLinQ® to expand from five to more than 50 active clinics in just one year using its secure, cloud-based platform. Jitterbit's solution now processes and transforms data from 90 percent of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems used by oncologists, including MOSAIQ (Elekta), Aria (Varian), EPIC (including Beacon) and AllScripts.

The CancerLinQ® platform is designed to improve cancer care using real-time treatment data and analytics. Traditionally, medical information has been unavailable to specialists due to highly fragmented data collection practices across multiple, varied EHR systems. Jitterbit's healthcare connectivity solution ensures CancerLinQ® can access, ingest and analyze any type of data to deliver uniform metrics -- such as treatment outcomes or timelines from screening to diagnosis -- that CancerLinQ® member practices can easily understand.

"Jitterbit is providing strategic value to our platform by seamlessly and securely connecting doctors and researchers to health data that has never been available on this scale," said Rich Ross, Chief Operations Officer at CancerLinQ®. "The heart of CancerLinQ® is bringing information and data from our participating practices into the CancerLinQ® platform and Jitterbit is at the front lines of doing that."

Jitterbit Enhances Connectivity Solutions for Salesforce Health Cloud

In addition, Jitterbit has enhanced its Harmony integration platform solutions for the Salesforce Health Cloud, adding new EHR connections to help clinics work more efficiently and improve patient satisfaction. Healthcare providers can now handle common tasks like entering new patients and scheduling appointments through Salesforce rather than their EHR system. This also expands the power of Salesforce customer interfaces, such as Patient Portals, which allow patients to schedule or modify their own appointments, with automatic updates flowing into the provider's EHR system of record. Jitterbit currently works with an array of healthcare companies, including Medical Tracking Solutions, Topcon Medical Systems and ZirMed.

Jitterbit will be participating as a sponsor of the upcoming HIMSS17 Health IT Conference in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 19-23. Jitterbit's healthcare team will be on the exhibition floor at booth #4378.

