Jitterbit Appoints Seasoned CMO Simon Peel to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ALAMEDA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Jitterbit, the leading provider of agile, cloud-based integration, announced that it has hired Simon Peel, an experienced executive with a proven track record of rapidly accelerating revenue, to serve as chief marketing officer. In this new role, Peel will drive corporate strategy and marketing worldwide. He will focus on expansion into adjacent markets, new products and new partnerships, along with the build out of a powerful demand-generation engine to take Jitterbit to the next phase of its company growth.

In a cloud-first world, enterprises are demanding cloud-based integration platforms to support their increasingly digital businesses that span a large and complex collection of applications, databases and services residing both on premise and in the cloud. Having built the only platform capable of rapidly orchestrating these interactions directly from the cloud, Jitterbit is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the phenomenal demand for cloud-based integration, underscored by a major new IPO announcement in the space.

Peel joins Jitterbit on the heels of a record-setting year of growth for the company and strong momentum heading into the new fiscal year. The company just closed the biggest fiscal quarter in its history for the 3-month period ending Jan. 31, with the most new customer logos signed in a single quarter. In March, Gartner recognized Jitterbit as a "Leader" in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise iPaaS for the second year in a row.1 Jitterbit also signed its first seven-figure enterprise deal and expanded its global footprint in 2017 with new offices in London, Amsterdam and Melbourne and new resellers in the APAC region.

"Simon is a seasoned veteran of Silicon Valley with a reputation for driving companies to achieve hyper growth," said Vincent Letteri, a director at investment firm KKR -- which led Jitterbit's series B funding round -- and a member of Jitterbit's board of directors. "This is a strong move for Jitterbit and we're expecting great results."

Peel comes to Jitterbit from IBM, where he led go-to-market for three of its fastest-growing acquisitions, building global deal engines that resulted in triple-digit growth. Prior to IBM, Peel was CMO of the integration provider Cast Iron Systems, growing the company's sales and customer base over 500 percent leading to its acquisition by IBM, where he stayed on to build the company's success globally.

"Jitterbit's tremendous growth potential above and beyond the impressive pace the company has already set is what caught my attention, and I believe my repeated success driving growth at similar-stage companies will translate into powerful results here," Peel said. "Cloud-first is the mantra for all new applications, and now is the time to really turn up the volume on born-on-the-cloud integration."

By joining Jitterbit, Peel has the chance to repeat his success with many former coworkers from Cast Iron Systems, and will use that foundation to hit the ground running. He will report directly to Jitterbit's CEO in his new role.

"Jitterbit has engineered a fantastic platform on which to build new and exciting offerings that take advantage of the tremendous momentum in the industry, and we're excited to bring Simon on board to drive our market leadership," said Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos. "His superb track record of success multiplying revenues for innovative companies, especially in the integration space, makes him a perfect fit for this role."

Jitterbit amplifies the value of enterprise applications with a modern, flexible and easy-to-use integration cloud platform. Designed for the technical business analyst, Jitterbit allows companies of all sizes to solve the challenges of application, data and business process integration between on-premise and cloud systems. Jitterbit's graphical "clicks not code" approach and modern cloud platform accelerate and simplify the design, deployment and management of modern integration projects. Privately held, Jitterbit is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

1Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide" by Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Elizabeth Golluscio, Eric Thoo, Kimihiko Iijima and Mary Wilco, March 30, 2017