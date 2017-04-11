Jitterbit Recognized as a Leader for Second Straight Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service Places Jitterbit in "Leaders" Quadrant Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

ALAMEDA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Jitterbit, the leading provider of agile, cloud-based integration announced Gartner has named it a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service report by analysts Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Elizabeth Golluscio, Eric Thoo, Kimihiko Iijima and Mary Wilco on March 30, 2017. The report recognized Jitterbit's completeness of vision and ability to execute, improving its position from the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant report. For its 2017 Magic Quadrant, Gartner evaluated Jitterbit Harmony Cloud Platform, an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) offering.

Jitterbit Harmony makes it easy to integrate across different infrastructures, connecting any app, data source or API that resides in the cloud or on-premises. The Harmony platform has over 50,000 users and hundreds of commercial customers of all sizes across a diverse range of industry verticals. It is designed to meet the new demand for a collaborative approach to integration that enables business users and traditional IT personnel to work more closely to connect the thousands of applications that power digital business with prepackaged "recipes" for popular integration workflows. These can be sealed and made broadly available to a large base of employees, partners and customers as part of a managed collaboration between integration experts and non-technical users.

"Jitterbit has continued to innovate at the vanguard of the cloud integration market and we believe our placement in the 'Leaders' quadrant by Gartner for two years in a row underscores the effectiveness of our platform to enable customers maximize the value of their applications in an increasingly complex environment," said Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos.

According to the report, "Leaders in this market have paid client numbers in the thousands for their iPaaS offering, and often many thousands of indirect users via embedded versions of the platform as well as 'freemium' options. They have a solid reputation, with notable market presence and a proven track record in enabling multiple integration use cases -- often supported by the large global networks of their partners. Their platforms are well-proven and functionally rich, with regular releases to rapidly address this fast-evolving market."

The report evaluated 20 different software vendors on 15 criteria, including overall viability, customer experience, market understanding and innovation, among others. To qualify for inclusion in the report, vendors need to deliver a service with the following characteristics: it has to be a cloud service, it has to be a PaaS solution, it has to provide a minimal set of iPaaS capabilities, it has to be enterprise-grade and aimed at enterprise-class projects, it has to be provided as a "stand-alone" service and it has to be generally available with at least 300 paid customers as of Oct. 1, 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

