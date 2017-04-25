Jitterbit Unveils Pre-Built NetSuite Integration Recipes During SuiteWorld 2017 Conference

Leading Cloud Integration Platform Provider Will Demonstrate New Citizen Integrator Capabilities Live at Conference Sessions and Exhibition-Floor Booth

ALAMEDA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Jitterbit, the leading provider of agile, cloud-based integration, announced the release of 10 new recipes to integrate key business processes between NetSuite applications and an array of endpoints for the annual SuiteWorld conference this week in Las Vegas. This is in addition to more than 200 existing pre-built integrations. The pre-built integration recipes give NetSuite and Jitterbit customers the ability to connect a broader range of endpoints using an easy approach that leverages best practices and provides the fastest speed to implementation. The latest release builds on Jitterbit's new Citizen Integrator solution, which delivers a simple interface that empowers employees, partners and customers to accomplish powerful integration functions in minutes, compared to weeks with traditional approaches.

The new NetSuite integration recipes connect to HR process in Workday, enterprise resource planning (ERP) in SAP, Clarizen project management and Shopify eCommerce solutions. Jitterbit VP of Alliances Andrew Leigh will lead a conference session focused on NetSuite integration at 4:30 p.m. today, and the company will be holding demos and meeting with customers, partners and prospects on the exhibition floor at booth #1122 throughout SuiteWorld17. Jitterbit is also hosting a "Get Connected" breakfast this morning, led by Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos and featuring joint customers including HotSchedules, which worked closely with Jitterbit to quickly connect its human capital management solutions with NetSuite and other endpoints. There will also be a VIP networking event sponsored by Jitterbit and its partners on Wednesday evening.

As businesses look to connect legacy on-premise systems with new cloud applications and endpoints, Jitterbit's cloud-based Harmony platform has become an increasingly popular way for enterprises to integrate all modules of NetSuite with any other endpoint, including the full suite of Oracle products. Jitterbit offers more than 200 pre-built NetSuite integrations, and the ease of use, scalability and power of its unified cloud platform delivers quick and sustainable ROI to a wide range of enterprise users.

"Companies increasingly realize that a cloud-based integration strategy is the key to achieving digital transformation, and we're proud to have helped so many NetSuite customers quickly and seamlessly connect applications across the enterprise," Leigh said. "Jitterbit has worked closely with NetSuite and Oracle over the years to provide innovative integration solutions that enable companies to rapidly connect their estate of applications and data sources."

The fastest-growing segment of Jitterbit customers are companies integrating with NetSuite as an endpoint, adding to the strong relationship between the two companies. Jitterbit is also a gold-level member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), and its platform is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Aspect Software, a cloud contact center and workforce optimization provider that was recently featured in Network World for its fast and efficient integration between Salesforce and NetSuite solutions using the Jitterbit Harmony cloud platform, will be attending the conference as well.

WHO: Andrew Leigh, VP of Alliances, Jitterbit

WHAT: "NetSuite Integration: Maximize the Success of Your Digital Transformation" Solution Showcase

WHERE: Oracle + NetSuite SuiteWorld17 Conference Sands Expo and Convention Center Las Vegas, Nevada

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit amplifies the value of enterprise applications with a modern, flexible and easy-to-use integration cloud platform. Designed for the technical business analyst, Jitterbit allows companies of all sizes to solve the challenges of application, data and business process integration between on-premise and cloud systems. Jitterbit's graphical "clicks not code" approach and modern cloud platform accelerate and simplify the design, deployment and management of modern integration projects. Privately held, Jitterbit is headquartered in Alameda, CA. To learn more about Jitterbit's application integration, data integration and cloud integration solutions, visit www.jitterbit.com. To join the conversation, follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.