Judges Impressed by Speed and Simplicity of Cloud-Based Integration Platform and Jitterbit's Extraordinary Standard of Service for a Rapidly Growing Customer Base

ALAMEDA, CA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Jitterbit, the leading provider of agile, cloud-based integration, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Integration Solution category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 15th Annual American Business Awards today.

Jitterbit's Silver Stevie® Award was bestowed on the company for its best-in-class integration platform, Jitterbit Harmony. The company's goal is to provide fast and simple integration capabilities that empower companies to focus their precious resources on solving tough business problems quickly, and the judges clearly understood this advantage based on their award submission comments. "Jitterbit was clearly designed to meet the new demand for a collaborative approach to integration that enables business users and traditional IT personnel to work more closely to connect the thousands of applications that power digital business," one of the judges commented.

Jitterbit also won the Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year validating the pride that the company takes in its great customer service at all hours of the day, every day of the week. Judges were especially impressed by Jitterbit's proactive investment in customer service, which grew the team by an incredible 230 percent in 2016 alone, enabling the company to stay ahead of the curve and deliver extraordinary service while adding hundreds of new customers. Additionally, the Jitterbit team didn't miss a single SLA in 2016.

"We're honored to have been recognized by the Stevie Awards organization for New Product or Service of the Year and Customer Service Department of the Year," said Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos. "Jitterbit's wins in both of these categories are a strong testament to the hard work and dedication our team has put into perfecting our product and customer service."

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.stevieawards.com/ABA.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit amplifies the value of enterprise applications with a modern, flexible and easy-to-use integration cloud platform. Designed for the technical business analyst, Jitterbit allows companies of all sizes to solve the challenges of application, data and business process integration between on-premise and cloud systems. Jitterbit's graphical "clicks not code" approach and modern cloud platform accelerate and simplify the design, deployment and management of modern integration projects. Privately held, Jitterbit is headquartered in Alameda, CA. To learn more about Jitterbit's application integration, data integration and cloud integration solutions, visit www.jitterbit.com. To join the conversation, follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.