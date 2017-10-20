J.JILL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against J.Jill, Inc. - (JILL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - October 20, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 12, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against J.Jill, Inc. ( NYSE : JILL), if they purchased the Company's shares pursuant to its March 9, 2017 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of J.Jill and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/j-jill-inc-nyse-jill/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 12, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

J.Jill and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 11, 2017, J.Jill disclosed a downgraded guidance for Q3 2017 relating to total company comparable sales and gross margin. However, in its Registration Statement filed in conjunction with its March 9, 2017 IPO, the Company touted its unique business strategy as one that was expected to insulate the Company from adverse industry trends and allow for continued growth in gross profits. On October 12, 2017, following the prior day's disclosures, the Company's shares closed at $4.86 per share -- more than 62% below its IPO price only seven months prior.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.