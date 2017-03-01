JLL appoints Neil Murray as CEO of its Corporate Solutions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - JLL ( NYSE : JLL) has appointed Neil Murray as CEO of its Corporate Solutions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with immediate effect. JLL's Corporate Solutions partners with companies from all industries across the world to improve their real estate performance. Through its real estate strategy, technology and services, JLL helps organizations achieve their business goals. Murray will lead the region's operations and services across Integrated Portfolio Services (IPS), Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), Project and Development Services (PDS), Tétris Design and Build, and Technology Solutions.

Murray joins JLL from global outsourcing specialist Sodexo, where he was CEO of Corporate Services and Region Chair for the UK & Ireland. Prior to this, he held various regional leadership roles within facilities maintenance firm, the GSH Group.

He has significant business development and leadership experience across geographies for multinational corporates, in which he has overseen the implementation of transformational change within the business and the delivery of facilities management and real estate services.

John Forrest, Global & Americas CEO, JLL Corporate Solutions, said: "We are in the business of helping people achieve their ambitions and investing in the best talent is key to ensuring we live up to that. We are excited to have Neil take the helm of our Corporate Solutions business in EMEA. His deep and international experience together with his true understanding of the market make him a perfect fit to lead the business and help clients navigate their increasingly complex requirements."

Neil Murray, EMEA CEO, JLL Corporate Solutions, commented: "The impact of technology and an increasingly competitive war for talent are transforming the type, location and size of real estate that companies require, as well as how they monitor and manage it. I am looking forward to working closely with colleagues and clients to help them achieve their business ambitions."