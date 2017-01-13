JLL Executives Provide Insights from Davos

Executives to live blog from World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and release new findings on real estate dynamics

WHY: Six JLL ( NYSE : JLL) executives will join other top business and government leaders in Davos, Switzerland January 17-20 for the exclusive World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. JLL delegates will deliver industry-leading insights on behalf of the commercial real estate industry in meeting sessions and in their perspective pieces on JLL's "Notes from Davos" blog.

JLL will issue two thought leadership pieces during the week of the Annual Meeting, highlighting investment trends and real estate's impact on the most dynamic cities in the world.

WHAT: The annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland attracts more than 2,500 business, government and civic leaders from nearly 100 countries. This year's conference, themed "Responsive and Responsible Leadership," will examine how leaders from all walks of life at the Annual Meeting 2017 can be ready to react credibly and responsibly to societal and global concerns.

WHO:

Sheila Penrose - Chairman of the Board

Christian Ulbrich - Global CEO

Christie Kelly - Global CFO

Greg O'Brien - Americas CEO

Toshinobu Kasai - Managing Director, Japan

Susheel Koul - Managing Director, Integrated Facilities Management, Asia Pacific

WHEN: Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20

Releases:

January 16: Technology and Innovation Drive the World's Most Dynamic Cities

January 17: Commercial Real Estate Investment Activity Set to Rebound in 2017

WHERE: Davos, Switzerland

