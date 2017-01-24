JLL Income Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2016 Distributions

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT ( NASDAQ : ZIPTAX) ( NASDAQ : ZIPTMX) ( NASDAQ : ZIPIAX) ( NASDAQ : ZIPIMX), today announced the income tax treatment of its 2016 dividends. For the tax year ended December 31, 2016, 100 percent of the distributions paid in 2016 will qualify as a non-dividend distribution or return of capital.

"As we seek to produce enduring wealth for our investors, we are pleased to once again report having paid out highly tax-efficient distributions to our stockholders," commented Allan Swaringen, President & CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "While our primary investment objectives remain durability of income distributions and preservation of capital, for our taxable investors, we also strive to provide them with a longer-term source of tax-advantaged income."

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2016:

Class A

Record Date Payment Date Net Distribution per share (1) Ordinary Income Capital Gain Income Return of Capital 12/30/2015 2/5/2016 $ 0.09431 $ -- -- % $ -- -- % $ 0.09431 100.00 % 3/30/2016 5/2/2016 0.09424 -- -- -- -- 0.09424 100.00 6/29/2016 8/1/2016 0.09381 -- -- -- -- 0.09381 100.00 9/29/2016 11/1/2016 0.09842 -- -- -- -- 0.09842 100.00 Total $ 0.38078 $ -- -- % $ -- -- % $ 0.38078 100.00 % (1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 1.05% of net asset value.

Class M

Record Date Payment Date Net Distribution per share (2) Ordinary Income Capital Gain Income Return of Capital 12/30/2015 2/5/2016 $ 0.11181 $ -- -- % $ -- -- % $ 0.11181 100.00 % 3/30/2016 5/2/2016 0.11181 -- -- -- -- 0.11181 100.00 6/29/2016 8/1/2016 0.11206 -- -- -- -- 0.11206 100.00 9/29/2016 11/1/2016 0.11692 -- -- -- -- 0.11692 100.00 Total $ 0.45260 $ -- -- % $ -- -- % $ 0.45260 100.00 % (2) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of net asset value.

Class A-I

Record Date Payment Date Net Distribution per share (3) Ordinary Income Capital Gain Income Return of Capital 12/30/2015 2/5/2016 $ 0.11194 $ -- -- % $ -- -- % $ 0.11194 100.00 % 3/30/2016 5/2/2016 0.11206 -- -- -- -- 0.11206 100.00 6/29/2016 8/1/2016 0.11329 -- -- -- -- 0.11329 100.00 9/29/2016 11/1/2016 0.11685 -- -- -- -- 0.11685 100.00 Total $ 0.45414 $ -- -- % $ -- -- % $ 0.45414 100.00 % (3) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of net asset value.

Class M-I

Record Date Payment Date Net Distribution per share (4) Ordinary Income Capital Gain Income Return of Capital 12/30/2015 2/5/2016 $ 0.11873 $ -- -- % $ -- -- % $ 0.11873 100.00 % 3/30/2016 5/2/2016 0.11874 -- -- -- -- 0.11874 100.00 6/29/2016 8/1/2016 0.11876 -- -- -- -- 0.11876 100.00 9/29/2016 11/1/2016 0.12368 -- -- -- -- 0.12368 100.00 Total $ 0.47991 $ -- -- % $ -- -- % $ 0.47991 100.00 % (4) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.05% of net asset value.

The dollar amount reported on each investor's respective 1099-DIV will depend on the total amount of distributions received throughout the year which can be affected by the share class held and the length of time the shares were owned. The distribution declared on November 18, 2016, payable on or around February 1, 2017, will be a 2017 tax event and is not reflected in the 2016 tax allocation.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to adjustment. The income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of the release. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. Tax treatment of distributions is dependent on a number of factors and there is no guarantee that future distributions will qualify as a nondividend distribution or return of capital.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that gives investors access to a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing office, retail, industrial and apartment properties located primarily in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management, Inc., a member of the JLL group and advisor to JLL Income Property Trust, is one of the world's leading global real estate investment managers with nearly 700 employees in 17 countries worldwide and approximately $60 billion of assets under management of private and public property equity and debt investments. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. For more information, visit www.lasalle.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.