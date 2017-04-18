JN Phillips Auto Glass To Invest in Expanding Services in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont markets

Local New England Company brings 70 Years of Expertise, Safety, Convenience to Northern New England

WOBURN, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - JN Phillips Auto Glass, a New England-owned company and the leading provider of auto glass services to New England drivers and businesses, today announced a major investment initiative for servicing auto glass customers across Northern New England, including New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

JN Phillips Auto Glass plans to open 8 (eight) auto glass service centers across the region during the next 36 months. The company will also expand its mobile fleet and establish a major auto glass distribution center with the widest array of OE quality auto glass parts in the region to supply its service centers and mobile service vans. According to JN Phillips Managing Director Maureen Confalone, "This expansion is a natural extension of the services we currently provide to our customers in southern New Hampshire and southern Maine, to whom we have been providing mobile auto glass service for many years. Having convenient drive-in facilities and a large inventory on hand and close by will allow us to best fulfil our convenience promise and to respond to the demand for fast-response, high quality, affordable auto glass service in these markets."

The Company expects to enter the Vermont market through its newly developed licensing program, which benefits consumers when existing auto glass companies become part of the JN Phillips Auto Glass technology and service system.

For more than 70 years, JN Phillips Auto Glass has been a locally-owned, New England-based company. "It's exciting to make a significant investment in the Northern New England economy, and we are expected to create 50 new jobs in the process," stated Ms. Confalone.

JN Phillips Auto Glass continually demonstrates a commitment to the communities it serves. It's philanthropic arm, The JN Phillips Foundation, funds many local causes and gives back to communities in meaningful ways. Ms. Confalone added, "As New Englanders, we believe in being good neighbors. People come first. We live in the same towns where we work. Our children go to the same schools as those of our customers. We have shared values and common interests. We are grateful to be welcomed in these new communities."

In addition to windshield replacements and repairs, the scope of services provided by JN Phillips Auto Glass includes handling auto insurance claims for customers, the first windshield recycling program in the country, and state-of-the-art calibration expertise required when servicing cameras on "smart windshields" that are central to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

About JN Phillips Auto Glass

JN Phillips is New England's largest auto glass company with 44 locations and a fleet of more than 195 mobile service vehicles for auto glass replacements and windshield repairs. Founded in 1946, JN Phillips continues its focus on being the most knowledgeable and experienced windshield repair and replacement company in the region. The result is a strong reputation for service and innovation. In 2011, JN Phillips created the first 100% Windshield Recycling Guarantee in the nation and to date has diverted more than 20 million pounds of broken windshields from going into landfills. For more information, please visit www.jnphillips.com or call 877-AUTOGLASS.