JNBridge Releases JNBridgePro 8.2

Latest Release of Award-Winning Java-.NET Interoperability Tool Supports Java 9

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - JNBridge, the leading provider of interoperability tools to connect Java and .NET frameworks, today announced the release of JNBridgePro 8.2. The company's flagship product now includes support for Java 9 and for Eclipse Oxygen (4.7). With this announcement, JNBridge underscores its commitment to stay abreast of new versions in order to continue to make Java-.NET compatibility a reality for developers.

For over 15 years, developers have recognized JNBridgePro as the best way to connect anything Java with anything .NET, quickly and easily. Building on all the functions and features of past releases, JNBridgePro 8.2 adds support for Java 9 and Eclipse Oxygen (4.7). JNBridgePro delivers full access to .NET classes from Java as if they were Java classes, and full access to Java from .NET as if they were .NET classes. It exposes any Java and .NET binary, which eliminates the need for source code changes. Finally, JNBridgePro delivers full access to any API on the other side, whether or not it's service-enabled. Altogether, JNBridgePro reduces development costs, accelerates time to market and provides direct access to best-of-breed components.

"The pace of change in technology is fast, and developers -- who are on the front lines of technology innovation -- must have the most up-to-date tools at hand," said Wayne Citrin, CTO, JNBridge. "That's top of mind for us, so we work hard to keep up with new versions of underlying software like Java 9 and Eclipse, hopefully making the developer's job easier."

JNBridgePro 8.2 is available now. For more information or to download a free trial, please visit jnbridge.com.

About JNBridge

JNBridge makes seamless and cost-effective Java and .NET interoperability a reality. The company's award-winning bridging technology, JNBridgePro and the JMS Adapters for .NET and BizTalk, enables cross-platform communication on premises or in the cloud so businesses can focus on innovation, not on solving interoperability issues. JNBridge's newest product, Java.VS, provides a complete Java development environment for Visual Studio. More than 600 organizations around the world rely on JNBridge, making it the most popular bridging solution in the industry. To learn more, please follow us on Twitter at @jnbridge or visit jnbridge.com.